An Evacuation Alert for the Hanham – Titetown Area has been expanded by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre.

It is now for the Nazko North area as well.

This expanded alert includes a total of 694 parcels and covers 61, 242 hectares.

The Purdy Lake wildfire, South of Batnuni Lake, is now 2,250 hectares in size, although it is still mpving away from the Titetown area.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for the evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

In the event of an evacuation alert, do not turn off your natural gas. Visit FortisBC for information on being prepared in an emergency related to your natural gas connection.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres, including CRD Facebook and website.

If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. daily).

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.