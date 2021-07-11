Air operations around the Kimbol Lake wildfire were stopped yesterday (Saturday) due to people flying drones near the fire.

A helicopter ended up being grounded, and BC Wildfire Service want to remind residents that using a drone near a fire or obstructing wildfire operations can result in a $100,000 fine and one year in jail.

There has been an increase in wildfires over the past few days.

According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard there are 301 active fires in the province:

56 active fires are in the PG Fire Centre, 7 are of note.

70 active fires are in the Cariboo Fire Centre, 7 are of note

5 active fires are in the Northwest Fire Centre, and the Bulkley Lake fire is of note

To help people affected by these wildfires, the Province and the federal government are matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross, up to $20 million dollars, meaning every dollar donated becomes three.

“This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us what we can do when we work together, and this is another chance for us to do that,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“The Province continues to support evacuees through Emergency Support Services. By matching Red Cross contributions, donations will go even further to aid community recovery and the Red Cross’ critical work on the ground,” he adds.