Evacuation Order for the Big Stick area
Big Stick Evacuation Order
The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for the Big Stick area.
The evacuation route is Highway 20 to Williams Lake.
The Order lists what you should do if you live in the area:
- You must leave immediately.
- Register at the ESS Centre at the Firehall at 230 Hodgeson Road in Williams Lake.
- Close all windows and doors.
- Do not shut off your natural gas.
- Close gate latches, but do not lock them.
- Gather your family, and take a neighbour if they need help.
- Take critical items if they are immediately available (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys).
- Take pets in kennels or on leash.
- Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
- Do not use cell phones unless you need emergency service.