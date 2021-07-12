The 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior Hockey Club will be gearing up for the upcoming season with a number of camps, including one in Quesnel.

Coach and General Manager Dale Hludun says it will be a unique year after taking a year off due to COVID.

“Having a year off with COVID, I actually thought that was a pretty good decision by the executive, it was just something we were cautious about. But it left us without a team, without a real base to start this year. I will probably have two or three returning vets and that’s about it, so we need to find some kids.”

Hludun says they’re kind of guerrilla warfare it a bit with a number of little camps, because there will be so many other camps that are going on some kids could miss their tryouts.

“So we’re going to run a camp up in Smithers the second week in August, and then follow it the next weekend, the third weekend of August in Quesnel. September long weekend we’re going to be in Merrit.”

The Quesnel camp will be on August 21st and 22nd in Arena 2.

Hludun says all of the information can be found on their website, and he also encourages kids to reach out to him.

“I would like them to call me if I haven’t called them. I would like to start a little bit of a rapport and find out more about the athletes before they get to camp. That way you feel comfortable about them coming, and they feel more comfortable they can compete, and know what we can offer.”

The KIJHL regular season is set to begin on October 1st this year.