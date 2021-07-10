The Cariboo Regional District has issued three more evacuation alerts due to wildfires.

Two of them are further expansions for Canim Lake.

An evacuation alert for Canim Lake #3 covers the area on the other side of Canim Lake and includes Mahood Lake Road.

That covers another 243 parcels of land and more than 20,000 hectares.

Evacuation Alert#4 for the Canim Lake area is northeast of the original area and impacts another 153 parcels of land and more than 32,000 hectares of land.

An evacuation alert has also been issued for the Little Drewry Lake Area.

That covers 4 parcels of land.