100 Mile House RCMP have made an arrest after receiving reports of a dangerous driver on Highway 97 in the South Cariboo.

Police say the reports have come in over the last two weeks about a black 1995 Honda Accord driving at a high speed and maneuvering unsafely along the Highway and in other areas.

They say they attempted to stop the vehicle back on June 16th but the driver fled the scene at a dangerous speed, and the reports continued to come in after that.

On Wednesday, (July 7th) members of 100 Mile House RCMP and BC Highway Patrol detained a 35 year old local man at a residence in Lac La Hache.

“The man, who is known to Police, was charged with several offences under the Motor Vehicle Act and was served a driving prohibition notice. Two vehicles located on the same property belonging to the man were issued safety order and their insurance revoked. The vehicle used to flee from Police was impounded.