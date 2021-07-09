(PG Kodiaks President Craig Briere (Left) and Director of Football Operations and Head Coach Keon Raymond unveil the team's jerseys for the 2022 BCFC season. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Are you ready for some football?

The Prince George Kodiaks are the newest franchise in the British Columbia Football Conference and will begin to play in 2022.

BCFC President Tyler McLaren stated it’s a huge win to secure a team in the northern region.

“It’s a unique market to us and it’s something our BCFC and CJFL teams know about and are very excited for. The surrounding area was a big part of our decision when it came to being able to say we have a big opportunity and a responsibility that the sport grows not only where we are but in those surrounding areas.”

Kodiaks President, Craig Briere is expecting a huge crowd every time they take the field.

“Ideally, our target is between three to five thousand people at a game, not only filling these stands but filling the entire facility. When you come to a Kodiaks game it’s not just the football side of it. We’ve got plans for concessions and food trucks, cheerleaders, and beer. You name it, it’s the full-meal deal.”

“We only have five home games plus potentially an exhibition game plus playoffs so each day we come out onto the field needs to be an event.”

Mayor Lyn Hall believes the new franchise will be a nice compliment to the sports teams already in place.

“As we look at UNBC they are in U-Sports, you take a look at the Cougars in the WHL and the Spruce Kings in the BCHL, this is just a great add-on to all the major sporting franchises in the province.”

“There is no question there is football support in this city and with Craig Briere and his team they have really done a fantastic job of pulling this franchise together.”

Home Games are to be played at Masich Place Stadium.

Director of Football Operations and former CFL player Keon Raymond will be the first Head Coach in franchise history.

The BCFC is part of the CJFL and consists of the Kamloops Bronco, Okanagan Sun, Langley Rams, Valley (Chilliwack) Huskers, Westshore Rebels, Vancouver Island Raiders, and the Prince George Kodiaks.

The league was formed in 1947 and is entering its 75th season.