(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

According to BC Health officials, 44.2% of all adults in BC, and 41.3% of those 12 and up are no fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

79.7% of all adults in the province, and 78.6% of those 12 and older have received their first jab.

That being said, 45 new cases appeared in BC, but none of those are in Northern Health.

There were 19 new cases in Interior Health.

There are 661 active cases across the province.

Of those people, 73 are in hospital, and 19 people are in intensive care.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: + 2 (7,808)

Interior Health: +19 (13,273)

Fraser Health: +21 (85,930)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +10 (35,556)

Island Health: +7 (5,174)