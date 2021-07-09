The South of Canim Lake fire is now up to 1,250 hectares, from 582 at last report.

The BC Wildfire Service says a heavy equipment task force team, consisting of 10 pieces of heavy equipment, is expected to arrive on site today.

That team will begin contingency guard construction at locations identified by ground crews in conjunction with the Canim Lake Band.

Structural Protection Specialists continue to assess properties today as well.

That fire has properties in the Canim Lake and Forest Grove areas on evacuation alert.

The Purdy Lake wildfire, south of Batnuni Lake, is now 595 hectares.

That is up from 190.

The BC Wildfire Service is establishing containment lines with heavy machinery while ground personnel complete a hose lay today.

When temperatures cool at night, small-scale ignitions are also taking place to remove fuels between the perimeter of the fire and containment lines.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District for properties near Titetown in connection with this wildfire.