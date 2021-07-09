The Interlakes Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on Monday at 6:11 PM.

The fire occurred on the 700 block of Highway 24.

Fire Services Supervisor/Trainer Chris Bridgeman says when they arrived it was a chicken barn on fire from the back end of the building.

He says the first set of firefighters did a great job in dousing the flames, saving most of the structure and preventing the fire from spreading into the surrounding forest.

Bridgeman says once the flames were under control, fire crews who had been called into the area to assist with structure protection during our wildfire situation were dispatched to assist.

The crews came from Metchosin and Sidney, plus a tender from Red Rock, assisted with an overhaul of the fire.