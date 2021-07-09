The Cariboo region’s jobless rate is much lower than it as a year ago.

Vincent Ferrao, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers.

“The unemployment rate for the Cariboo region was 6.1 percent in June. A year ago it was higher, it was 10.9 percent. In terms of employment there were about 88 thousand people working in June and 12 months ago it was around 78 thousand people working in June.”

Ferrao says we were deep into the pandemic last June.

He says most of the job increases were in the service sector.

“Especially healthcare and social assistance, accommodation and food services. A little bit in public administration, all levels of government. In terms of declines, very small in wholesale and retail.”

BC’s unemployment rate was 6.6 percent last month.

Only Quebec was lower at 6.3.

Alberta was at 9.3 percent in June, Ontario at 8.4 and Saskatchewan at 6.7 percent to name a few more.

The national unemployment rate was 7.8 percent.