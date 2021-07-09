Local governments and First Nations in 54 communities have been approved to receive their share of more than 1 point 8 million dollars in provincial emergency preparedness funding.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government, Tl’esqox First Nation, Tsideldel First Nation, Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, and, ?Esdilagh have been approved for $149,932.16 for their EOC equipment project.

Williams Lake First Nation will receive $24,307 for their Emergency Operations Capacity Building Initiative and Esk’etemc First Nation $25,000 for EPC preparedness 2021.

The funding is to buy equipment and supplies to maintain or improve their emergency operations centres and enhance the capacity of these local emergency coordination hubs through training and exercises.

Since the September 2017 Budget update, communities and governments throughout the province have received more than $67 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The Province provides the funding which is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities and divided into 7 streams:

Flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning. Emergency support services. Emergency operations centres and training. Structural flood mitigation. Evacuation route planning. Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training. Volunteer and composite fire departments equipment and training.

“This funding for emergency operations centres is crucial, and it will give communities a boost in their ability to respond,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Though the approval of funding for these projects has been going on for some time, recent extreme wildfire events demonstrate just how vital emergency operations centres are in responding to emergencies.”