The Ministry of Environment has issued Administrative penalties against Barkerville Gold Mines.

The two maximum penalties total 80 thousand dollars for failure to comply with their discharge permit at the Bonanza Ledge mine.

The Ministry says Barkerville Gold exceeded cadmium, cobalt, copper, nickel, nitrite, sulphate and zinc limits.

This is the second penalty for the same contravention.

In describing these penalties, the Ministry states the following on its website.

“Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPs) are discretionary financial penalties that can be administered with less onerous procedural and legal requirements than a court prosecution, making them an effective and efficient enforcement option. ”

The Bonanza Ledge mine is approximately 58 kilometres southeast of Quesnel.