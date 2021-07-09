Supplied by the 100 mile house RCMP

100 Mile House RCMP was advised of a stolen boat in the 8600 block of Boultbee Road in Bridge Lake.

The report came in on July 8 at 8:20 am.

RCMP say a neighbor noticed that the complainant’s boat and trailer were gone from the driveway.

The boat is described as a red and white 23 foot 2006 Mastercraft X30 with graphics on the side with a black Mastercraft trailer.

It is valued at $100,000 dollars.

RCMP says the neighbor reports seeing a large truck, possibly a tow vehicle, in the driveway with backup lights in the early morning hours.

There are currently no suspects or other witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.