The 100 Mile House Conservation Officer Service wants to remind people that attractants need to be secure as bears are active and seeking easy food sources.

Murray Booth, who is a Conservation Officer, says bears have been sighted in the 108 Mile and 100 Mile areas near Spruce, Scott, and 8th Street over the last few days.

He says it is an offense to attract dangerous wildlife by not securing garbage or other attractants such as a bird feeder, barbeque, and compost.

Booth says bears are most active from dusk until early morning.

Therefore, garbage bins need to be secured until the morning of pickup to reduce the amount of time garbage is available to bears.

Booth says leaving garbage out the night before pickup is unacceptable.

As a provincial initiative, Conservation Officers are holding the public more accountable for garbage/attractant management to reduce the number of bears killed each year.

Conservation Officers may issue Dangerous Wildlife Protection Orders to people/businesses that are not ensuring their garbage and other attractants are secure before pick-up day.

Booth says they may also charge people/businesses under the Wildlife Act to leave attractants for dangerous wildlife and/or attract dangerous wildlife to premises.

The fines for these offenses are $345.00 and $230.00 respectively.

The public is encouraged to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line to report any violations or conflicts with wildlife at 1-877-952-7277.