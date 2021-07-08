Students throughout the Cariboo can register now for the Thompson Rivers University Residential Carpentry Construction program in Williams Lake.

It’s the only school in BC that offers foundation and Levels 1 and 2 apprenticeship training over 7 and a half months.

“It’s a real opportunity for the students, what it does is limit their need to return to school after working for the first year.” Bryan Daly, Associate Dean TRU Williams Lake Campus said, “The way it would normally work is students would enter the profession by taking a what’s called a foundation program which gives them a Level 1 of their carpentry qualifications, then it would be followed by a year of work, then they’d return for a Level 2, a year of work, Level 3, a year of work, Level 4 and then they’re able to challenge their red seal exam which enables them to work anywhere across the country. In this case, they’ve already completed both levels of training so they walk out into the job market with a lot better skills than they’d otherwise have.”

Residential Construction Program Instructor Mark Desaultels said in addition to the training students will be working on a landmark project in partnership with the City of Williams Lake.

“We’re going to be building a new display structure for the old fire truck that’s right now situated in the old fire hall. We’re going to be building a new display structure at the new fire hall. It’s a lot of exposure for us and I think it’ll go a long way to help promote the program.”

While the demand for carpenters is high right now, the demand for skilled carpenters with the proper training is even higher.

Intake for TRU’s Residential Carpentry Construction program in Williams Lake only occurs once a year in July.