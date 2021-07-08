There are now just five fires of note in the Cariboo.

The Si Lake wildfire has been removed from that list as the evacuation alert for that area was lifted.

There is still a lot of fire activity though.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack goes over the numbers…

“We have 54 wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, the majority of those being in the 100 Mile fire zone. We have 41 in 100 Mile, 3 in the Chilcotin, four in the Central Cariboo fire zone, and 6 in the Quesnel fire zone.”

Mack says the wildfire South of Batnuni Lake that has Titletown residents on Evacuation Alert has grown a little.

It is now estimated at 100 hectares in size, up from 90.

Here, Mack talks about some of the work that has been done on that fire.

“Ground personnel have completed danger tree assessments and falling, and today (Wednesday) the personnel were working to establish a hose lay, blackline and conduct some small-scaled ignitions to remove fuels from the fire edge and the containment line that we have in place.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the wildfire South of Canim Lake is now estimated to be 1,100 hectares in size, which is up from 582.

It is growing away from the community however.

An Incident Management Team has now assumed control of this wildfire.

The southwest of Deka Lake wildfire remains at 650 hectares today and is also under the control of an Incident Management Team.