The driver of a motorcycle who was involved in a serious accident in Quesnel on Sunday (July 4) has passed away.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Darren Dodge explains what happened.

“Shortly after 5 pm RCMP were called to attend a crash involving a single motorcycle driver on the 700 block of Front Street. Unfortunately, it appears the driver lost control and hit the curb.”

Dodge says no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The 53-year old driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The man’s name is not being released, but Dodge does confirm that he was not from the Cariboo.