The driver of a motorcycle who was involved in a serious accident in Quesnel on Sunday (July 4) has passed away.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Darren Dodge explains what happened.

“Shortly after 5 pm RCMP were called to attend a crash involving a single motorcycle driver on the 700 block of Front Street.¬† ¬†Unfortunately, it appears the driver lost control and hit the curb.”

Dodge says no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The 53-year old driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The man’s name is not being released, but Dodge does confirm that he was not from the Cariboo.