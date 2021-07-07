An Evacuation Order for Deka Lake and Judson Road residents, issued on Canada Day, has been downgraded to an Evacuation Alert.

679 properties were impacted in the Deka Lake area and 14 on Judson Road.

Routes Back Into the Area

The route is open via Hwy 24.

Please watch for livestock and wildlife on roads as fences may have burned in the area.

Residents returning

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued. Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.

It is also important to note that air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area.

Residents returning to the area are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders: cariboord.ca/CRDEmergsignup

Remaining On Evacuation Alert

Since the area remains on evacuation alert, residents should remain prepared for an evacuation by: