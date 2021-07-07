100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to an accident yesterday morning at around 11 o’clock.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says a vehicle struck a deer on Highway 97 just outside of 103 Mile.

Hollander says both the driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries, but the deer had to be put down.

He says these occurrences happen often on the highway.

Hollander reminds people to drive cautiously, whether it’s in the morning or at night.