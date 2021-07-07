A limited number of fans will have the unique opportunity to watch tonight’s game 5 Montreal-Tampa Bay Stanley Cup final.

60 people will be allowed into the Gibraltar Room on a first come first served basis to cheer on Carey Price and his teammates.

Director of Community Services Ian James said this a great chance for the community to support a local hero.

“The complex is opening its doors so that fans can come in and see the game on a large screen and share their excitement with other hockey fans. Anyone who knows anything about hockey and lives in the community certainly knows Carey Price and his achievements over the years.”

James said in addition to limited capacity, there will also be no food, drink, or alcohol allowed

“We didn’t take out a special occasion permit for licensing of alcohol, so please to all individuals that are planning to come we’ll be checking at the door to make sure that no one is bringing in food or beverages of any kind.”

Doors to the Gibraltar Room will open at 4:30 with the game starting just after 5.