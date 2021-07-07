The BC Wildfire Service is now listing the Purdy Lake wildfire as a fire of note.

The fire, south of Batnuni Lake and east of Purdy Lake, has led to an Evacuation Alert for properties near Titetown.

It is an estimated 90 hectares in size and is active.

Ground personnel have completed danger tree assessments and today they will be establishing a hose lay, blackline and conduct small-scaled ignitions to remove fuels from the fire edge and containment line.

The Southwest of Deka Lake wildfire, that has led to the evacuation of 693 properties, remains at 650 hectares today.

Ground personnel worked throughout the night to continue patrols and today the focus will be on conducting small-scale hand ignitions to clean up fuels within the perimeter of the wildfire.

An Incident Management Team has assumed control of this wildfire.

The fire South of Canim Lake remains at 582 hectares and is still moving away from the communities in that area that are on alert.

The Si (Sigh) Lake wildfire remains at 27 hectares and is under control.

The North of Big Stick Lake fire is 85 hectares and is being held.

Ground personnel are working from the east to the south flank to establish a 100-foot blackline as well as a 50-foot blackline on the north flank.

And the fire in the Churn Creek Protected Area is still at 1,287 hectares in size and the plan today is for small-scaled hand ignitions to prevent the fire from spreading to the south.