Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Hanham-Titetown areas near Quesnel.

58 parcels of land are included in this alert and it covers and area of approximately 4,504 hectares.

The reason for the alert is a fire near Purdy Lake, which is about 95 kilometres northwest and south of Batnuni Lake.

The fire is estimated to be 90 hectares in size and the suspected cause is lightning.