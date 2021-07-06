100 Mile House is getting extra support in its battle against the wildfires in the region.

Several new firefighters have arrived from two groups, the BC Wildfire Firefighters and the Structural Firefighters.

“A list goes out at the beginning of each year to the Fire Departments all across BC and firefighters can put their names down to be sent out to towns that need support,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander..”

More help is expected over the next few days to help control the fires that are near 100 Mile House.