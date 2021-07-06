Quesnel RCMP looking for missing person
(Photo provided by Quesnel RCMP)
28-year old Kellen Blaine Griffin hasn’t been seen since June 28th.
He was reported missing on the 30th.
Griffin is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 28 years old
- 183 cm (6′)
- 73 kgs (161 lbs)
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
- Tattoo of a tiger on his right shoulder
- Tattoo of a griffin on his back.
Police say they have checked areas Kellen often frequents, and have spoken to numerous people, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.
If you have any information about Kellen Blaine Griffin or where he might be, contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250)392-9211 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.