An Evacuation Alert expansion has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre for two areas.

The alert that was in place for Canim Lake has been expanded to include another 939 parcels of land and covers an additional 14,000 hectares.

The alert also covers a large portion of Forest Grove.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner explains.

“It encompasses Eagle Creek, it encompasses Hawkins Lake, Ruth Lake, the bulk of Forest Grove and then everything on Canim-Hendrix pavement from Rainbow Road out to that 6 kilometres, 6 1/2 kilometres.”

Wagner says the reason for the alert is strictly precautionary.

“The weather forecast has some storms rolling in over the next 48 to 72 hours that have erratic winds included in them. So the concern was if we were unfortunate enough again to be in the vicinity of dry lightning, it’s way better to have people prepared to leave their homes rather than go straight to an order, because then it’s like a scramble.”

The alert that was in place for Sulphurous Lake has also been expanded.

That one covers an additional 192 parcels of land, in addition to the original 153, and covers an additional 1,062 hectares.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order by:

• Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area

be brought under evacuation order.

• Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications,

eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you

choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

• Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre

will be made available if required.

• Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of

Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca/emergency.

• If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an

emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce

wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca/