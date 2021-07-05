The Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association in Williams Lake is accepting donations for Lytton evacuees.

Marlene Swears is the President and said they started taking donations last week and delivering them but with the vast response throughout the Province, there are limited items that are being accepted, one of them being clothing.

Swears goes over what the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association is now taking for donations

“We’re looking for gas cards, and gift cards, they’re looking for tents. We sent a bunch of blankets and stuff, there are pillows that are needed because we have firefighters and volunteers living on the ground and no tents, no shelter around them.”

Here she explains how the idea to set up a donation drop off at the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association office got started

“The idea came to me in the middle of the night. I decided to go on FaceBook, put it on there and that morning we were already getting stuff. We come here to the office and there’s stuff outside the door and it was fast.”

Swears said we’ve (Williams Lake) have been through this situation before, now we want to be the community that is the helpful community this time.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association is going to keep accepting donations for about 3 months from 9 until 3 every day at their office on Oliver Street.