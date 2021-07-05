There were a total of seven candidates this year and the successful ones were Naylene Runge, Jaeana Dumais and Jessie Johal.

The Quesnel Ambassador Leadership program held its annual showcase and awards night over the weekend.

The candidates presented their talent and presented a speech on Friday night.

The judges then added up all the points and the awards night was then held on Saturday night.

Both events were held at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School.

The outgoing Ambassaors were also honoured.

Sarah Footit, Beth Mattioli and Jadacia Barker represented the city in 2020.