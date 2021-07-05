Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Lorna Bolton who has been reported missing.

Police said Bolton was last seen in Williams Lake on June 27th and is believed to still be in the area.

Lorna Bolton is described as a 33-year-0ld First Nations female, approximately five feet six inches tall with brown eyes and light brown hair.

If Lorna Bolton is seen or heard from please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or in person at the detachment at 575 Borland Street.