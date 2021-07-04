(Files by Brody Langager-MyPGNow)

BC Wildfire Service personnel are prepping to conduct a controlled burn operation on the Deka Lake wildfire.

Helicopters and ground personnel will be used, and this will slow down and help limit the spread of the wildfire.

Firefighters are laying hoses along the fuel-free guard in preparation for the burn.

A Burn Boss reviewed the burn plan, and it will not begin unless certain conditions are suitable.

If the burn goes ahead today, surrounding communities will see increased smoke.

Deka Lake is currently under an evacuation order.