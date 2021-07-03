An Evacuation Alert has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre

(EOC).

Big Stick Lake is located 39 kilometres Northwest of Tatla Lake.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the Cariboo Regional District has issued an

Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

See attached map

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be

required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive

limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order by:

• Having a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area

be brought under evacuation order.

• Keeping essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications,

eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you

choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

• Ensuring that any dependents are prepared for departure.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Ensuring that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre

will be made available if required.

• Monitoring reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of

Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca/emergency.

• If you are on an evacuation ALERT, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an

emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services. Self-Registration will reduce

wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca/