78.7% of all adults and 77.5% of residents aged 12 and up have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, 35.2% of all adults in BC and 32.9% of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

This comes as 84 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in BC over the last two reporting periods.

June 30th to July 1st – 49

July 1st – July 2nd – 35

Of the new cases, 25 are in the Interior Health region and two are in the Northern Health region.

There are currently 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Meanwhile, Interior Health saw one new outbreak of the virus, at Royal Inland Hospital.

“COVID-19 is not the only emergency our province is facing. With rising temperatures and an unprecedented heat wave comes increased wildfire risk, and we are already seeing signs of a difficult wildfire season ahead for our communities,” said Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

Northern Health: + 2 (7,801)

Interior Health: +25 (13,179)

Fraser Health: +36 (85,841)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +21 (35,515)

Island Health: + (5,160