Not even COVID-19 could stop the Quesnel Ambassador Leadership program.

They have had to make some adjustments however.

Rose Scott is the Workshop Coordinator.

“We started the program on ZOOM so we weren’t actually able to meet the candidates when we first got them. The first time that we actually met them was two months after they started the program, when we did an outdoor sash ceremony. We did continue to do ZOOM meetings until June, and then we started meeting outdoors, started just social distancing outdoors, and we did a few that way.

Scott says just this week they have actually been able to be in close contact and have real meetings, and actually get to know each other.

Tonight (Friday) the showcase will take place.

“Tonight is the night that the candidates will be presenting a talent and they will be presenting one of the speeches that they have written this year. They actually write six speeches altogether, and then the judges will be judging them.”

Scott says the awards night will then take place on Saturday night.

Both events are being held at Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School.

They start at 7 o’clock both nights and the public is welcome to attend.

Tickets are 10 dollars.

In addition to welcoming in the new Ambassadors, they will also be saying good bye to the old ones.

Jadacia Barker, Beth Mattioli and Sarah Foottit represented the city in 2020.