100 Mile House RCMP is asking residents to be prepared and to avoid recreational activities in areas subject to evacuation orders and alerts.

Yesterday (July 1, 2021) the Cariboo Regional District issued an Evacuation Order for the Deka Lake area and police say this morning while they were working to ensure the residents were notified of the order and safely evacuated from the area, they noticed there were numerous boats and other recreational vehicles on and around the lake.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said “We know it’s summer, which means it’s boating season, however, this is not the area to boat in now. These orders are put in place to ensure public safety and we are working hard to get people out of the area.”

RCMP Officers will continue to assist with evacuations and road closures in the evacuated areas and will continue to patrol those areas.

Police say your safety remains their number one priority and to please adhere to directions given by emergency personnel.