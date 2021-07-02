Even though daytime temperatures have dropped substantially, there’s still a heat warning in effect for the Cariboo.

Jonathon Bau, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said for the next couple of days the region is looking at dry conditions with temperatures in the high 20’s.

We asked Bau about the possibility of any precipitation

“Looking into Saturday there is a slight chance of some showers which could be a good thing however there is also a slight risk of a thunderstorm between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Looking at Sunday we’re looking at a chance of showers and a very slight risk of a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon into early Sunday night.”

With temperatures much cooler than they have been, Bau explained the reason behind Environment Canada’s Heat Warning that’s in effect.

“The criteria for the Heat Warning in the Cariboo region is 29 degrees is the high followed by an overnight low of 14 and 29 degrees again for the following day so right now have a forecast of 29 for today. Even though the forecast high going into the weekend is slowly going down to 28 for Saturday and 27 for Sunday the overnight lows are still remaining elevated for 15 for tonight, and 15 for tomorrow night, and 14 for Sunday night. So we’re still above normal temperatures for this time of year going into the weekend.”