The Bouchie Lake Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire just before 9 o’clock this morning.

Fire Chief Jeff Lefebvre says they were called to Winword Road which is up above Pinnacles Park.

“Came to the hall and upon arriving at the hall was told that it was a travel trailer on fire with trees surrounding it. Arrived on scene and noticed that it was in the gravel pit type area, lots of Sea Cans around it, trucks, lots of things around that were also getting scorched.”

Lefebvre says they were able to quickly knock it down and cool off the surrounding areas as well.

He says forestry also made sure that the fire hadn’t spread to the nearby trees.

“Forestry did a flyover as we were doing that, their helicopters they were just leaving the airport so they did a flyover with their buckets, and they would have been able to help.”

Lefebrve says no one was hurt as the fifth wheel was unoccupied.

He says the travel trailer though, was a complete write off and two other vehicles and a snowmobile were also damaged.

Lefebvre says he believes the fire was electrical as the owner had just started it up this morning.

The fire created a lot of smoke and he says they had a lot of calls from people who were very concerned.

Lefebvre says they responded with four pieces of equipment and nine members.