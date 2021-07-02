The Southwest of Deka Lake wildfire that has caused two evacuation orders and an alert has now grown to 200 hectares.

That according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It was 70 last night.

The fire is still listed as out of control.

Smoke will likely be highly visible in the area.

Heavy equipment is being used to establish a fire guard on the southeast corner of the fire perimeter while crews work to establish a hose lay.

There are now 40 firefighters working on this wildfire and they are being supported with three helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment.