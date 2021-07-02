The Legion plans for change and wants to include as many young people as they can this year.

Heather Prodnuk is the new President, Diane Dulmage is the Vice President, Janelle DeRoche is Secretary, Jackie Searls is Treasurer, and Gary McTague and Brent Connell are Directors.

Two years ago they set in place a way for young people to join the legion.

Cadets who age out,19, and fulfilled all of their duties receive a free membership to the legion for a year.

Prodnuk says they put this in place to bring younger people to the legion and hopefully they will bring their friends to the events and possibly join as well.

Their main focus this year is to get as many new members to keep the legion going.

She also says once Covid-19 settles down and more things open back up, they will have more events like the meat draw and more dances.