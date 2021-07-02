The only fire of note right now, according to Fire Information Officer Erin Bull, is the Southwest of Deka Lake wildfire that has caused the evacuation of that community as well as Judson Road.

Here, Bull provides an update with the latest information.

“It’s estimated to be about 70 hectares in size. There are currently 48 firefighters assigned to the incident, one helicopter and one piece of heavy equipment.”

Bull says it was lightning caused, which was a common theme in the South Cariboo.

“Starting yesterday (Wednesday), we’ve had about 37 fires started in the 100 Mile zone alone as a storm cell with a bunch of lightning went through the area.”

None of those fires are threatening homes or structures at this time.

Bull says that is also the case in the rest of the Cariboo.

“For the entire Cariboo we have 44 active wildfires right now. There are three fires in the Horsefly zone, currently four fires in the Quesnel zone and one in the Williams Lake zone.”

Bull says the largest fire in the region is the McKinley Lake wildfire in the Horsefly zone.

It is estimated at around 900 hectares.

Bull says most of the fires burning in the Cariboo are still quite small and in the out of control stage.

She says the BC Wildfire Service is the process of assessing and prioritizing the fires, which will enable them to determine where their resources are going to most effective.