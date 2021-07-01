The evacuation alert was issued by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre.

Also effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has closed the Watch Lake landfill to the public until further notice due to the proximity of a wildfire.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT, you should be prepared for an evacuation order:

Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

Ensure that any dependents or pets are prepared for departure.

Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

In the event you are evacuated, do not shut off your natural gas. For more information, visit fortisbc.com/forestfires.

Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/ CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:00am – 6:00pm daily).