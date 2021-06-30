BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire near Mckinley Lake and about 35 kilometers east of Horsefly.

Jessica Mack is the Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“The fire is estimated to be 150 hectares and we do have resources that are on-site and the nearby Mckinley Lake recreation campsite is closed to the public to allow fire fighting personnel to conduct fire suppression operations safely”.

Mack said there is 32 personnel responding to that fire and they are being supported by a helicopter.

Macke added that there were air tankers and skimmers on site but they’ve left the incident.

There are no structures threatened at this time.