Last week saw no change in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo from the week before.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 2 cases reported in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week (June 20th to 26th), both of which were in the Cariboo/Chilcotin.

Quesnel and 100 Mile House each reported no new cases, marking two weeks in a row with zero for Quesnel, and six weeks in a row for 100 Mile House.

The Cariboo is still behind the provincial average when it comes to vaccination coverage. As of Monday, June 28th, 61% of eligible people (12 and older) in the Cariboo Chilcotin, 63% in Quesnel, and 65% in 100 Mile House have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, it was reported that 77.1% of people aged 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine.