Burning Restrictions Within City Limits Of Williams Lake Now In Effect
Supplied by Rick Mangell)
Following Provincial regulations, residents are reminded that effective immediately burning within City of Williams Lake limits is banned.
Campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are currently prohibited throughout the province.
The following activities are also prohibited:
Use of fireworks.
Use of sky lanterns
Use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description
Use of binary exploding targets
use of tiki and similar kinds of torches
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.