Following Provincial regulations, residents are reminded that effective immediately burning within City of Williams Lake limits is banned.

Campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are currently prohibited throughout the province.

The following activities are also prohibited:

Use of fireworks.

Use of sky lanterns

Use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Use of binary exploding targets

use of tiki and similar kinds of torches

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.