The mobile vaccine clinics that cruised through the Interior will be coming back to the Cariboo.

Interior Health has announced the Mobile Immunization Clinics will continue through July. According to Interior Health, over 8,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered through mobile clinics last month.

“As our teams travelled across the region, we heard these clinics are a fast, efficient and convenient way to provide access to immunizations in smaller and rural communities,” says Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “Their journey continues as we extend through July. They will return to many communities and also visit new communities to ensure everyone has convenient access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The clinics are slated to stop in Williams Lake on July 24th and 25th and in Horsefly on July 27th.

Anyone who has not registered to receive a COVID-19 is still encouraged to do so. Registration can be done;

Online at the Provincial Get Vaccinated website

By phone by calling 1-833-838-2323

In-person at a Service BC location

The Clinics are down in partnership with BCAA.