A crew member fights one of the numerous aggressive 2017 wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre. (supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The fire was discovered earlier today (Wednesday) just a few kilometres from the community.

Jessica Mack is a Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“It is two hectares in size. We do have an initial attack crew on site along with a helicopter, and we do have a response officer and a unit crew which is composed of 20 people that are en route to this incident.”

Mack confirms that the initial attack crew flew out of the Quesnel Airport.

She says there were some air tankers on site that were able to action the fire as well, but it is not yet under control.

“Right now the stage of control is considered out of control, but crews are working to put a hose lay in and getting water onto the wildfire.”

Mack says no homes are threatened at this time.

She says the fire danger rating is high for the majority of the Carboo right now, and she says there are some areas where they are moving into an extreme fire danger rating.