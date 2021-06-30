Quick actions by some local Chilcotin residents kept a small wildfire from getting bigger.

“We did respond to an incident yesterday at Nimpo Lake yesterday, it was due to a tree falling on a power line,” Cariboo Fire Centre Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack said, “There were some local residents there when we arrived and we did take over that fire. We did have four firefighters that headed out to that incident today (June 30) and they did call that fire out.”

Mack reminds the public that there is a campfire ban in place effective noon today (June 30th) until noon October 15 and that Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are also prohibited.

“Due to the weather that we are experiencing right now most of the Cariboo Fire Centre is in a high fire danger rating and we’re moving into extreme,” Mack said.