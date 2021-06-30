RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says police were called to a collision between a struck and a cargo van at around 7 o’clock this (Wednesday) morning.

“A truck traveling east on Keis Road failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 97. The truck collided with a northbound cargo van causing substantial damage to both vehicles.”

Weseen says four people were sent to hospital.

“The two occupants of each vehicle were transported to GR Baker Memorial Hospital. Three sustained minor injuries, and one had serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

He says a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist the injured occupants at the scene was also hurt.

“When the Good Samaritan exited her truck, the vehicle went into motion, dragging her down the road. It is unknown how the vehicle went into motion but she was dragged for a substantial distance. The woman was transported by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Highway 97 was closed in both directions for approximately one hour while RCMP investigated and debris was cleared from the road.

Weseen says the driver of the truck was charged for failing to stop at a stop sign.