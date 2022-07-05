Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeContests8 Weeks of Summer Sweepstakes - Week 1
Contests

8 Weeks of Summer Sweepstakes – Week 1

Pack your bags and make this summer UNFORGETTABLE with a staycation close to home!

Each week, you will have a chance to win 1 of our amazing Northern BC Summer Prizes!

Enter our WEEK 1 contest for your chance to win a Barkerville Stay and Play Prize Pack*!

8 weeks of contesting! 8 amazing prizes! 8 lucky winners! You could be one!

- Advertisement -

Thank you to our fabulous sponsors!

The lucky winner will be announced Monday, July 11th!

Offer ends July 10th, 2022.

*Prize Package winner must be available to use prize July 31st – August 1st, 2022.


Complete the form below to ENTER!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

In The News

On Air