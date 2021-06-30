Six local governments and First Nations in the Cariboo Fire Centre are receiving their share of $490,000 in grants from the province for wildfire risk reduction.

Overall, $15-million is being provided to 118 communities and First Nations through the Community Resiliency Investment (CRI) grants.

“Mitigating wildfire threats is crucial to help safeguard people, homes and businesses throughout the province,” says Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Since the Community Resiliency Investment program was established in 2018, our government has approved 366 grants to local governments and First Nations totalling over $37 million.”

Recipients of the funding can use the money for wildfire risk reduction and fire prevention activities related to the FireSmart program’s nine eligible funding areas, which include:

Education

Vegetation Management

Community Planning

Development Considerations

Inter-agency cooperation

FireSmart training and cross-training

Emergency management planning

FireSmart projects for critical infrastructure

FireSmart activities for residential areas

The Cariboo’s recipients include: