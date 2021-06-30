The BC River Forecast Centre has upgraded the Flood Watch in the Chilcotin to a Flood Warning.

The Flood Warning is issued for the Taseko River Chilko River, Chilcotin River, Big Creek, and surrounding tributaries draining from the Chilcotin Mountains.

According to the BC Riber Forecast Centre, hot temperatures in the Chilcotin have triggered an unprecedented amount of snowmelt at higher elevations. They say the automated snow weather stations around the province with remaining snowpack are melting at rates between 50 to 100 mm per day of snow water equivalent.

As of this morning, the BC River Forecast Centre is reporting the Chilcotin River is flowing at a rate between a 10 and 20-year flow, the Taseko River is flowing at a 20-year flow, and the Chilko River is between a 20 and 50-year flow. They are also reporting these rivers are continuing to rise.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers, and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.